Pennsylvania charges Energy Transfer with environmental crimes

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro
charged Energy Transfer LP with 48 counts of
environmental crimes for its conduct during construction of the
long-delayed Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline.
"There is a duty to protect our air and water, and when
companies harm these vital resources through negligence — it is
a crime,” Shapiro said in a statement.
Mariner East has been slowed by numerous work stoppages by
state and local officials mostly related to sinkholes that
developed near the pipeline or spills of drilling fluids used to
bore under waterways.
Energy Transfer, which was not immediately available for
comment, said recently it planned to complete all phases of the
pipeline expansion by the end of 2021.
Mariner East transports liquids from the Marcellus/Utica
shale in western Pennsylvania to customers in the state and
elsewhere, including international exports from Energy
Transfer's Marcus Hook complex near Philadelphia.
The Attorney General's office said that in addition to
repeatedly spilling thousands of gallons of drilling fluid,
Energy Transfer on several occasions failed to report the spills
to state environmental regulators in spite of the legal
requirement to do so.
In addition, the Attorney General's office said the drilling
fluid contained unapproved additives at multiple locations that
affected drinking water in wells.
“If convicted, this company will be sentenced to fines and
restitution. There is no jail time for these environmental
crimes, and fines are not enough," Shapiro said, noting his
office was "calling for stronger laws to hold these companies
accountable."
Energy Transfer started work on the $2.5 billion Mariner
East expansion in February 2017 and originally planned to finish
the 350-mile (563-km) pipeline in the third quarter of 2017.
Since May 2017, Pennsylvania has issued about 125 notices of
violation to Mariner East, mostly for drilling fluid spills,
including two in September.
