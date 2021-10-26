Log in
Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Introduces New Service to Help Individuals Accumulate Wealth

10/26/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA) announced today the launch of their new Emerging Wealth Platform to help people accumulate wealth at any stage of their investment journey.

PWMA’s Emerging Wealth platform provides all of the tools, information and mobile access required to put individuals new to investing, on the right track at a lower cost. As their wealth accumulates and their lives becomes more complex, PWMA is there to help them navigate these complexities using its wealth management expertise.

“Creating a high quality Emerging Wealth solution was important to help people navigate the challenges of turning income into meaningful wealth accumulation. Our approach empowers individuals to begin the planning and investment journey based on their own unique profile and objectives,” said George P. Webb, CEO of Pension & Wealth Management Advisors.

About Pension & Wealth Management Services:

Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities. Learn more at www.pensionwealth.com


© Business Wire 2021
