Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pension & Wealth Management Advisors : Adds Serpa as Managing Partner and Co-President

06/15/2021 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA) adds David J. Serpa as Co-President and Managing Partner of the firm.

Serpa brings with him nearly 25 years of executive experience driving business transformation and maximizing shareholder value in the management consulting and M&A industry. He has worked with both large multi-national clients and the private industry.

Prior to joining the firm, he served as Managing Director at Mentor Partners, where he led the Management Consulting/M&A Advisory practice while evaluating investment opportunities for the Private Equity division. He also served PRTM Management Consultants (now PWC) where he conducted operational & technology due diligence, business process outsourcing, and developed business strategies in support of corporate clientele and private equity mergers and acquisitions. As Co-President of the firm Serpa will be responsible for launching Pension Wealth Mergers & Acquisitions LLC, a strategic partnership operating as a separate entity in support of the firm’s Wealth Management and Asset Management capabilities.

George P. Webb, CEO and Managing Partner of PWMA, said “We're very excited to have David on board. His breadth of experience, knowledge and leadership capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned executives.”

About Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA):

Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities. Learn more at www.pensionwealth.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pTG4 TEILIFÍS NA GAEILGE  : receives 10 nominations is this year's Celtic Media Festival Torc Awards including a 'Spirit of the Festival' nomination
PU
02:50pBORQS TECHNOLOGIES  : Received Purchase Orders of Enterprise Handheld Android Computer Forecasted at $10 million for Next 12 Months from a U.S. Fortune 500 Company for Worldwide Markets (Form 6-K)
PU
02:50pCogniac Presents on CogX Festival's Lab to Live Stage, Named Finalist in 2021 Best AI Product Awards
GL
02:50pBTCS Grows Blockchain Infrastructure Solutions Segment with Cardano Launch
GL
02:49pENERGEA  : partners with Victory Hill who invests $63 million to develop Brazilian solar energy projects
PR
02:48pHORMEL FOODS  : The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand and DONA MARIA® Brand Announce Sponsorship for Qualitas of Life Foundation and “Arap en Mandil” Culinary Series
PU
02:48pHANCOCK WHITNEY  : 2Q21 Shareholder Letter
PU
02:48pREDWOOD SERVICES  : Announces Investment in John C. Flood of Virginia
BU
02:48pINSURITY  : Summit 2021 to Announce the Launch of Insurity : Analytics, Insurity :'s Customer Innovation Center, and Multiple New Products, Including Digital Claims Payments
BU
02:47pBOEING  : EU, US reach deal to end Airbus-Boeing trade dispute
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK and Australia agree 'comprehensive and ambitious' free trade deal
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS