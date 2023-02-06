Pension schemes advised to sell LDI funds after gilt chaos - FT

Investment advisers XPS Pensions and Barnett Waddingham have cut their ratings on some pooled LDI funds to their lowest ranking, the report said, adding that the downgrades had been communicated to multiple pension funds.

The downgrades only affected "pooled" fund arrangements, or a large group of pension schemes invested together, rather than individual scheme funds, the newspaper said.

"We have been working constructively with both consultants on addressing the points raised, and look forward to continuing this engagement in the interests of our mutual clients," Blackrock said in an emailed response to Reuters.

XPS Pensions and Barrett Waddingham did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

LDI funds have been used by pension schemes to ensure they can meet payouts to pensioners in future years.

But the turmoil in the British government bond market in September triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss's radical tax cut plans caused problems for these funds.

The Bank of England is set to put out a tougher framework next month to regulate LDI funds, which could put them out of reach for some pension schemes, BoE executive director Sarah Breeden said last week.

