Penske Media makes investment in Vox Media

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Penske Media Corp said Monday it has
made a strategic investment in Vox Media, owner of such brands
as New York Magazine, The Verge and SB Nation.
Deal terms were not disclosed, however the New York Times
valued the investment at $100 million.
Penske has built a broad portfolio of media assets, which
include entertainment trade publications such as Variety, The
Hollywood Reporter and Billboard, and has invested in events
such as South By Soutwest festival in Austin, Texas.
Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said the infusion of cash from
Penske would allow Vox to continue scaling its existing brand
and provide resources for future acquisitions.
The two media companies will continue to operate
independently. As part of the investment, Penske will join the
Vox Media board.
