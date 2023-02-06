Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Penske Media makes investment in Vox Media

02/06/2023 | 05:23pm EST
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Penske Media Corp said Monday it has made a strategic investment in Vox Media, owner of such brands as New York Magazine, The Verge and SB Nation.

Deal terms were not disclosed, however the New York Times valued the investment at $100 million.

Penske has built a broad portfolio of media assets, which include entertainment trade publications such as Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard, and has invested in events such as South By Soutwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said the infusion of cash from Penske would allow Vox to continue scaling its existing brand and provide resources for future acquisitions.

The two media companies will continue to operate independently. As part of the investment, Penske will join the Vox Media board. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski, Editing by Franklin Paul and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS