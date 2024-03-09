STORY: The report released on Friday follows on from a 2022 Pentagon announcement that its then newly formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) had not found any evidence to suggest that aliens have visited Earth or crash-landed here.

Under the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, ARRO was required to issue a report to Congress detailing the governments historical record relating to "unidentified anomalous phenomena" (UAP) since 1945.

It delivered the first of two volumes of that to Congress last week, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Rider said in statement accompanying the release of the unclassified version.

The U.S. military has spent decades deflecting, debunking and discrediting observations of UFOs and "flying saucers" dating back to the 1940s.

The Pentagon said two years ago that its investigation efforts had led to hundreds of new reports, but nothing that indicates intelligent alien life.