Pentagon fields long-range radar in Alaska for missile threats

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Pentagon completed
military construction and will begin testing a long-range radar
for a homeland missile defense system that can track
intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as next generation
threats such as hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The 2015 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-military-radar/pentagon-plans-long-range-missile-defense-radar-in-alaska-idUKKBN0O72GR20150523
U.S. Defense Department plan was to deploy a new long-range
radar in central Alaska that would help the U.S. missile
defenses better discern potential enemy missiles launched by
Iran or North Korea and increase the capacity of interceptors in
the ground in Alaska and California.
The Pentagon Missile Defense Agency's Director, Vice Admiral
Jon Hill, said: "The Long Range Discrimination Radar has
finished construction, and we can now begin the testing phase
that will lead to the full operational use of this vital system.
LRDR will allow Northern Command to better defend the United
States from ballistic and hypersonic missile threats."
Placed at Clear Space Force Station in Alaska, the massive
arrays measure 60 feet high by 60 feet wide and use advanced
gallium nitride technology to boost the power of the radar. The
Pentagon held an official fielding ceremony for the system which
has costs about $1.5 billion so far.
"Once fully operational, LRDR will provide unparalleled
ability to simultaneously search and track multiple small
objects, including all classes of ballistic missiles, at very
long ranges," the agency said in a statement.
The prime contractor on the system was Lockheed Martin Co
.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington
Editing by Alistair Bell)