Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 bln -sources

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of
Defense is nearing an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp
for around 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, three
sources said on Monday, amid expectations of a price increase
for the most common version of the jet due to lower quantities
and inflation.
The first F-35A cost $221 million when it came off the
production line in 2007. Since then, production quantities and
know-how have increased, helping the price of the stealthy
fifth-generation fighter fall to $79 million as it gained
buyers.
Talks had stalled in recent weeks over data rights, two
people familiar with the discussions said. But a Monday midday
meeting in Washington could yield a "handshake" decision on both
a price range and quantity, the people said. If an agreement is
reached, finalized pricing would not be locked in for several
weeks if not months, but an ultimate total value is in a range
around $30 billion.
The handshake agreement would come as the aviation industry
gathered for the return of the Farnborough Airshow, aiming for a
display of confidence after the devastation of COVID-19, even
though the only records likely to be broken at the event in
southeast England are for sweltering temperatures.
Amid the pandemic, Lockheed began to foreshadow that the
price of the jet could rise as economies of scale diminished and
supply chains stumbled. A pre-pandemic forecast for
this three-year buy showed around 485 jets could be included,
but the 22% volume decrease would certainly impact overall cost
of the F-35A, the most common version of the jet.
The F-35 comes in three configurations, the A-model for the
U.S. Air Force and U.S. allies; an F-35 B-model, which can
handle short takeoffs and vertical landings; and F-35C jets for
aircraft carrier landings.
A Pentagon previous three-year "block buy," signed in 2019,
was for 478 F-35 fighter jets, allowing Lockheed to buy larger
quantities of components to reduce costs by about 8%, to $34
billion, versus negotiating annual contracts.
