Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pentagon picks Northrop, Lockheed, Raytheon to develop hypersonic defense

11/19/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Raytheon stand is seen at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Friday said it selected Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to research and develop a missile system that would be able to defend the United States against a hypersonic weapons attack.

The three companies were awarded separate contracts totaling about $60 million to develop a glide phase interceptor that would be guided by a constellation of satellites and sensors to intercept a hypersonic missile inside Earth's atmosphere as it glides towards its target.

The Missile Defense Agency 2022 budget earmarked $136 million for research, development, testing and evaluation for the interceptor, but the program will ultimately yield billions of dollars of revenue for defense contractors.

The United States and its global rivals have intensified their drive to build hypersonic weapons - the next generation of arms that fly at high speeds. As a result hypersonic arms require quicker defenses and new systems to defeat them.

Often the Pentagon runs competitions for arms or defense contracts in an effort to get the highest quality product at the lowest price for the taxpayer. Many of the competitions are phased so that the technology can mature and inferior offerings are weeded out along the way.

Earlier this fall a defense official said the Missile Defense Agency was working with industry and hoped to have awards by the end of the calendar year.

There was a broad expectation the Missile Defense Agency would select two companies to proceed. The inclusion of a third competitor underscores the Missile Defense Agency's desire to incentivize industry to perform research and develop around this new class of weapon.

Arms makers Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp all touted their hypersonic weapons programs at the top of their quarterly earnings calls recently as an anticipated source of profits in the future.

(Reporting by Mike Stone, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Cynthia Osterman)

By Mike Stone


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pCdc - cdc director rochelle walensky endorsed the cdc advisory committee on immunization practices’ (acip) expanded recommendations for booster shots
RE
05:48pCdc expands eligibility for covid-19 booster shots to all adults
RE
05:44pEuro Lost 1.43% to $1.1281 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pPentagon picks Northrop, Lockheed, Raytheon to develop hypersonic defense
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.77% to 89.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.28% to $1.3447 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pCorporate America unloads on Biden's newly active business watchdogs
RE
05:39pDollar Gains 0.10% to 114.03 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Gained 3.77% to $0.232 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 6.38% to $4279.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
3U.S. again presses OPEC+ as it weighs reserve release
4Greenland Launches 2nd Electric Industrial Vehicle Line: The GEL-1800 E..
5FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..

HOT NEWS