Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pentagon's Kirby to take up senior White House communications role

05/20/2022 | 07:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks with reporters in Poland near the Ukraine border

(Reuters) - Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby will become the White House's National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"In this role, Kirby will coordinate interagency efforts to explain United States policy and will serve as a senior administration voice on related matters, including as appropriate at the White House podium," the White House said.

Kirby, who has been the face of Pentagon briefings including during the Ukraine invasion in recent months, was previously at the State Department and also served as Pentagon Press Secretary to former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aNorth Korea nuclear threat tops agenda for Biden-Yoon meeting in South Korea
RE
12:34aNorth Korea nuclear threat tops agenda for Biden-Yoon meeting in South Korea
RE
12:19aAustralian voters head to polls in close-run election
RE
05/20N.Korea reports over 200,000 fever cases for 5th day amid COVID wave
RE
05/20Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas as Mariupol steelworks siege ends
RE
05/20Vietnam sacks head of the country's main stock exchange over "wrongdoing"
RE
05/20Japan PM Kishida calls China's development in E. China Sea "unacceptable"
RE
05/20Giuliani meets with U.S. House Jan. 6 panel, CNN reports
RE
05/20Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test
RE
05/20Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UPSTART HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH ..
2Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this w..
3Bombardier : to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviat..
4Russia stops Finland gas flow over payments dispute
5Artemis Resources : Interim Financial Report

HOT NEWS