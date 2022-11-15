Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
 

Pentagon says can't confirm Russian missiles struck inside Poland

11/15/2022 | 02:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday it could not confirm reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border.

"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

Firefighters in Poland said on Tuesday two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. Polish Radio ZET reported earlier that two stray missiles hit Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two people, without giving any more details.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
