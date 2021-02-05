Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'People are hurting,' Biden says as jobs report spurs stimulus push

02/05/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - After weak jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances: It's time to get more money out to the economy.

Meeting with top Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives at the White House, Biden said the United States would not return to full employment at the current pace of job creation for 10 years, underscoring the need for lawmakers to act on his $1.9 trillion pandemic-related aid proposal.

"It’s people’s lives. Real-life people are hurting and we can fix it," Biden told reporters. "When we help them we are also helping our competitive capacity," he said. Biden is expected to push for more fiscal stimulus during a speech later on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris also will take part in a virtual discussion with members of the Black Chambers of Commerce to discuss the president's rescue plan.

U.S. employment growth rebounded less than expected in January and job losses in December were worse than initially thought, strengthening the argument for additional government funding to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's stimulus proposal has met resistance mostly from Republican lawmakers who have expressed concerns about the swelling national debt. The Senate worked late into the night on Thursday, with Biden's fellow Democrats aiming to overcome the Republican opposition to the relief plan.

Democrats have a narrow majority in the House and effective control in the Senate. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Writing by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14aGermany backs Nord Stream 2 'for the time being' - Merkel
RE
06:11aBest week in 3 months for UK mid-caps as Aggreko jumps on buyout offer
RE
06:09aGRAPHIC : Biden's immense economic challenge - Putting 10 million people back to work
RE
06:07aS&P 500, Nasdaq set to wrap up best week since U.S. elections
RE
06:06aGermany backs Nord Stream 2 'for the time being' - Merkel
RE
06:01aWhite House to invoke DPA to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production
RE
06:00a'People are hurting,' Biden says as jobs report spurs stimulus push
RE
05:57aRussia risks repeating Argentina's mistakes with grain export tax
RE
05:55aGold gains as dollar retreats, U.S. jobs report signals slow recovery
RE
05:49aSterling on track for fourth week of gains versus dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
5South Korea unveils $43 billion plan for world's largest offshore wind farm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ