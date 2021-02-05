'People are hurting,' Biden says as jobs report spurs stimulus push

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - After weak jobs data showed
the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden
and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message
in meetings, interviews and television appearances: It's time to
get more money out to the economy.
Meeting with top Democrats from the U.S. House of
Representatives at the White House, Biden said the United States
would not return to full employment at the current pace of job
creation for 10 years, underscoring the need for lawmakers to
act on his $1.9 trillion pandemic-related aid proposal.
"It’s people’s lives. Real-life people are hurting and we
can fix it," Biden told reporters. "When we help them we are
also helping our competitive capacity," he said. Biden is
expected to push for more fiscal stimulus during a speech later
on Friday.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice President Kamala
Harris also will take part in a virtual discussion with members
of the Black Chambers of Commerce to discuss the president's
rescue plan.
U.S. employment growth rebounded less than expected in
January and job losses in December were worse than initially
thought, strengthening the argument for additional government
funding to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden's stimulus proposal has met resistance mostly from
Republican lawmakers who have expressed concerns about the
swelling national debt. The Senate worked late into the night on
Thursday, with Biden's fellow Democrats aiming to overcome the
Republican opposition to the relief plan.
Democrats have a narrow majority in the House and effective
control in the Senate.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt
Writing by Jonnelle Marte
Editing by Paul Simao)