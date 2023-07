People rescued after Typhoon Doksuri hits China

Today at 03:03 am Share

STORY: The storm is one of the strongest storms to hit the country in years. China said over 800,000 people in Fujian province have been impacted by Typhoon Doksuri.

Fuzhou city suspended metro services on Saturday morning as subway stations remained waterlogged. The city's observatory reported a record daily precipitation of 10.10 inches. Moving northwest and deeper inland, the storm was centered on Jiujiang city in the southern province of Jiangxi and was losing strength early on Saturday. It was forecast to move into Anhui province, generating winds of 20 miles per hour as it weakens.