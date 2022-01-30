People's Republic of China: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the People's Republic of China

2

Executive Board Assessment3

Executive Directors highlighted that China's recovery from the COVID-19 shock is well advanced thanks to the strong and swift policy actions taken by the authorities, including the high vaccination rate. Noting that the recovery has slowed and remains unbalanced and subject to risks, Directors called for continued appropriate policies that support the economy and its rebalancing and for progress in key structural reforms to transition to "high-quality"- balanced, inclusive, and green-growth.

Directors generally agreed that fiscal policy should support the recovery. In particular, they recommended that fiscal support further strengthen social protection, which would reduce households' precautionary savings, promote a rebalancing toward consumption and the services sector, and facilitate the transition to high-quality growth. Directors also supported an accommodative monetary policy given currently low core CPI inflation and the still-negative output gap. In this context, some Directors agreed that the current monetary policy stance should be maintained, while some others saw room for further easing. Directors encouraged further modernization of the monetary policy framework and greater exchange rate flexibility. Some Directors also noted the benefits of further improving the transparency of foreign exchange interventions and the central parity formation for the daily trading band.

Directors agreed that to sustain growth going forward, it will be essential to lift productivity by re-accelerating key real-sector reforms. They underscored the importance of further opening up domestic markets, enhancing corporate governance, and ensuring market neutrality between private firms and state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Most Directors also recommended that these reforms be accompanied by the removal of implicit guarantees for SOEs. However, a few Directors noted the authorities' view that SOEs are separate commercial entities and bear potential legal and financial consequences on their own. Directors agreed with the authorities on the importance of enhancing fair competition, consumer privacy, and data governance. In this context, they recommended that regulatory measures, including those targeting the technology sector, be implemented in a transparent and predictable manner to reduce policy uncertainty. Directors also emphasized the importance of addressing macroeconomic data gaps. They noted the progress made in developing a digital fiat currency, e-CNY.

Directors welcomed the authorities' efforts to reduce financial vulnerabilities. They emphasized the importance of guarding against risks in the property sector by strengthening monitoring, transparency on risk exposures, and policy coordination and communication. Directors also recommended adopting macroprudential and structural measures to reduce longer-term risks in property markets. They welcomed the authorities' ongoing efforts to address high corporate leverage and encouraged them to strengthen market-based insolvency and resolution frameworks.

Directors welcomed that China's climate strategy has begun to take shape and the milestones recently introduced. Noting the plans to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030, most Directors agreed that accelerating decarbonization efforts would save costs and reduce risks of delays in achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. A few Directors supported a more gradual decarbonization path, including to ensure a balance between climate objectives and energy