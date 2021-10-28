PepGen Appoints Noel Donnelly as Chief Financial Officer

New appointment represents continued expansion of PepGen’s leadership team in Boston following successful $112.5 million Series B financing

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen, Inc., a company advancing next-generation oligonucleotide therapies for neuromuscular and neurologic diseases, today announced that it has appointed Noel Donnelly as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Donnelly is an experienced finance and R&D executive with expertise in financial planning and analysis, strategy, and portfolio management, and has experience in both the pharmaceutical and financial services industries.



“Noel brings over 15 years of experience in leadership roles in both the rare disease and neurodegenerative disease space and will be a vital addition to the PepGen team,” said James McArthur, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PepGen. “I look forward to leveraging his insights as we progress our corporate and financial goals and work to advance our neuromuscular disease treatments toward the clinic.”

Prior to joining PepGen, Mr. Donnelly worked as the CFO at EIP Pharma Inc., a small private biotech in the neurodegenerative disease space. Before joining EIP Pharma, he spent 15 years at Shire PLC in various leadership roles within both research & development (R&D) and finance functions. More recently, Mr. Donnelly was Vice President, R&D Business Operations at Shire, where he established and led key strategic processes and teams including R&D strategy, portfolio prioritization, due diligence and integrations. Mr. Donnelly previously held positions of increasing responsibility within the Shire finance organization, culminating as the Head of R&D Finance. Mr. Donnelly received his MBA with a Concentration in Finance from Babson College and his Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering with a Minor in Economics from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

“With the completion of a successful Series B financing, PepGen is well-capitalized to execute on its current development plans,” Donnelly said. “It’s an honor to join the team as CFO and I look forward to continuing the forward momentum needed to make a lasting impact on people living with neuromuscular diseases and their families.”

About PepGen

PepGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing next-generation oligonucleotide therapies for neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. PepGen’s proprietary Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotides (EDOs) are designed to target the underlying causes of rare genetic diseases safely and effectively such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). In preclinical studies, PepGen’s enhanced delivery peptides demonstrated success in cell penetration and delivery of therapeutic candidates to multiple tissue types, including cardiac tissue. PepGen was founded by leading neurology researchers in Oxford, UK and is backed by a strong syndicate of investors including RA Capital Management, Oxford Science Enterprises, and others. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.pepgen.com or follow PepGen on Twitter and LinkedIn .