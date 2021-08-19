Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Announces Lead Sponsor for Fourth Annual Most Fundable Companies® Showcase

The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship’s support will help promote entrepreneurship through national exposure to investors

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School today announced the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship as lead sponsor of the 2021 Most Fundable Companies® Showcase. The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,300 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2021 program.

“The Singleton Foundation is proud to join forces with the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School to promote entrepreneurship, help entrepreneurs position themselves for investment opportunities, and support startups in their mission for positive change through new and innovative products and services,” said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship. “We’re dedicated to making financial competence fun, engaging, and accessible to all. Our purpose is to promote economic freedom and financial empowerment for everyone. This partnership continues our mission of promoting and encouraging entrepreneurship.”

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship will take place on October 14, 2021, at Pepperdine University, Villa Graziadio Executive Conference Center (24255 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, 90263). During the showcase, the 2021 Most Fundable Companies List will be publicized, featuring the top startups across various industries. Attendees can join the event in-person or virtually. More information is available at bschool.pepperdine.edu/mfc.

"Startups play an essential role in our economy, yet funding opportunities remain a major barrier to success. The Most Fundable Companies program’s mission is to spotlight the nation’s top startups and improve the attractiveness of thousands of others that are seeking investment, which makes the Singleton Foundation, an organization that cares deeply about entrepreneurial success, a perfect partner in this endeavor," said Keith Hinkle, senior vice chancellor at Pepperdine University.

"As students in the Pepperdine Graziadio MBA program can attest, understanding and securing funding is a competitive and complex undertaking," said Deryck J. van Rensburg, dean of the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. "Partnership with the Singleton Foundation validates the rigorous process for fundable companies that wish to highlight their business plan and heightens the prestige for the winners."

The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. All startups that complete the program’s pre-screen and qualifier surveys receive a customized report with feedback on how to structure and position their business to improve investment opportunities. The Most Fundable Companies List winners receive national exposure and publication.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer: The Pepperdine Graziadio Most Fundable Companies List does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.

About the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

The Singleton Foundation is dedicated to making financial competence fun, engaging, and accessible to all. Our purpose is to promote economic freedom and financial empowerment for everyone.

