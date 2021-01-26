Pepperdine Graziadio Soars in U.S. News & World Report's 2021 Best Online Programs Ranking

Nationally Recognized as Best Online MBA, Best Online MBA for Veterans, Best Online Master’s Business, and Best Online Master’s in Business for Veterans

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School announced today that its online MBA program was ranked number 26 in the list of 2021 Best Online Programs from U.S. News & World Report (USNWR), making Graziadio the number one faith-based online MBA program on the West Coast. This year, the Pepperdine Graziadio online MBA ranking soared 21 spots from the 2020 Best Online MBA Programs ranking. Pepperdine Graziadio was also ranked number 17 for Best Online MBA for Veterans, moving up 12 spots from the 2020 ranking.

As part of USNWR 2021 Best Online Programs, USNWR ranked business schools for key specialty areas in which Pepperdine Graziadio was ranked number 11 for Best Online MBA in General Management, number 12 for Best Online MBA Program in Marketing, and number 16 for Best Online MBA Program in Business Analytics. In addition, USNWR released the 2021 Best Online Master’s Business (non-MBA) in which Pepperdine Graziadio ascended to number 53 and placed number 26 for Best Online Master’s Business (non-MBA) for Veterans.

"Pepperdine Graziadio was an early mover in online education and our online programs are specifically designed to match the ways people are learning new skills, advancing their career, and preparing for the future,” said Deryck J. van Rensburg, dean of the Graziadio Business School. “Our faculty and staff are committed to providing high quality education and a digital environment that cultivates Best for the World Leaders, whether they be executives, young professionals, or men and women who served our country and are seeking the best online program.”

The USNWR Best Online MBA Programs rankings follows the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School being nationally recognized by The Princeton Review as one of the Best Business Schools for 2021 and number 9 for Most Competitive Students—the only business school in California for this category—and number 11 for the Top Online MBA Programs for 2021.

The Graziadio Business School two-year, AACSB-accredited online MBA program includes 15 courses taught by distinguished faculty and features six customizable 14-week trimesters. The online MBA program also offers students the opportunity to participate in the Education to Business (E2B) Program, in which students work with Fortune 500 companies, regionally recognized organizations, and startups to address complex business issues. Through the E2B program, students are able to work directly with company executives, translate theory into practice, and expand their professional network.

The 2021 Best Online MBA Programs rankings evaluate 295 schools based solely on data related to their distance education MBA programs. U.S. News and World Report determines ranked online MBA programs using five categories: engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, student excellence, and student services and technologies. The full methodology for the 2021 Best Online MBA programs can be found on www.usnews.com/online.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005883/en/