Pepperdine Graziadio to Host 9th Annual SEER Symposium for Businesses to Seize the Moment on March 24

Join Pepperdine Graziadio for its 9th Annual Socially, Environmentally, and Ethically Responsible (SEER) Symposium on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. This year’s event theme, Seizing The Moment, will feature a powerhouse of industry-leading speakers to discuss the vital need for incorporating ethical, environmental, and sustainable practices within the evolving business landscape.

The 2021 SEER Symposium will be the first-ever virtual symposium, open to the public and complimentary to attend. All participants must register for the event. Learn from industry leaders and business innovators about how organizations can incorporate values into business practices, seek out opportunities, and thrive in the new business world.

SEER Symposium 2021 speakers include:

Wole C. Coaxum, Founder and CEO, Mobility Capital Finance Inc.

Wole is founder and CEO of MoCaFi (Mobility Capital FInance, Inc), a start-up financial technology company that leverages mobile technologies, data analytics, and digital strategies to improve financial behaviors of unbanked communities.

David Folkenflik, NPR, Media Correspondent

David’s stories and analyses cast light on stories of our age and are broadcasted on NPR’s news magazines, such as All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Here & Now. David has reported intently on the relationship between the press, politicians, and the general public, and well as the fight over the flow of information in the Age of Trump.

Nicole Bassett, Co-Founder, The Renewal Workshop

Nicole applied her passion for environmental responsibility and human rights in consumer products and co-founded The Renewal Workshop, a circular business that is leading the apparel and textile industry towards circular business models restoring value and reducing waste.

Jonathan Tan, Co-Founder, Ratio Institute

Jonathan and his team view our grocery stores as the “nexus” of sustainability. He started his career reducing energy consumption in industrial manufacturing facilities, moved to commercial building efficiency, and then founded Radio Institute, a project of Ecology Action in 2020.

All participants interested in attending the 2021 SEER Symposium are required to register for the free event. In addition to the Symposium, the Pepperdine Graziadio School offers a Certificate in Socially, Environmentally, and Ethically Responsible (SEER) Business Strategy, that can be completed as part of their MBA program, led by Pepperdine Graziadio faculty member, Robert Bikel.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship.

