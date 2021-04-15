Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PepsiCo bets on vaccine-led reopenings for soda sales boost

04/15/2021 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cases of Pepsi are shown for sale at a store in Carlsbad

(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc on Thursday predicted an acceleration in organic revenue growth in the second quarter, betting on a boost to soda sales from the gradual reopening of restaurants and theaters following the speedy rollout of coroanvirus vaccines.

The company, a pandemic winner, has been benefiting from homebound consumers stocking up their pantries with salty chips, sodas and oatmeal, and posted first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

But with COVID-19 restrictions starting to ease, Pepsi expects its North American beverage business, a unit that aggressively competes with Coca-Cola for market share, to "perform well" and the snack unit to "remain resilient."

"We had been losing market share in the beverage space in the past... Its getting better. We are gaining share right now," Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told Reuters.

Like other soda makers, PepsiCo lost some sales due to the closure of public venues due to the pandemic, but was able to cut back some losses as consumers bought drinks like bubly and Mountain Dew for their caffeine fix.

Pepsi has also been adding new energy drinks for health-conscious consumers who have adapted to a new active lifestyle and launched a hemp beverage in Europe.

Meanwhile, the company signaled uncertainty over demand for mutli-pack snacks as consumers start to return to offices and colleges.

"The consumer will show us more as we go along in the next, I would say, 6 to 9 months," Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta told analysts.

Sales of snacks under its Frito-Lay North America unit rose 4% in the first quarter, while those of sodas and other beverages rose 5% in North America.

That helped net revenue gain 6.8% to $14.82 billion, beating market expectation of $14.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, Pepsi earned $1.21 per share, well above the expectation of $1.12.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Nivedita Balu


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:27aReuters website goes behind paywall in new strategy
RE
09:24aWall Street set to rise on upbeat earnings, strong retail sales
RE
09:24aPepsiCo bets on vaccine-led reopenings for soda sales boost
RE
09:20aCanada Factory Sales Fall 1.6% in February
DJ
09:19aSelf-driving startup Cruise raises $2.75 billion from Walmart, others
RE
09:16aOrcel dodges revolt over pay as he takes helm at UniCredit
RE
09:13aU.S. retail sales surge; weekly jobless claims fall
RE
09:12aExpansion Pace of Manufacturing Activity in Philly Fed's District Accelerates in April
DJ
09:11aChina's Geely targets slice of premium electric car market with 'startup' brand Zeekr
RE
09:11aBiden to bar U.S. banks from rouble debt primary market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ