PeraHealth Webinar to Share Strategies for Reducing Palliative Care Readmissions

Palliative Care clinicians from Shannon Health will describe impact of The Rothman Index

PeraHealth invites all healthcare professionals to join a free palliative care webinar on February 15, 2022, with guest speakers from Shannon Health.

As part of its mission to strive for patient-centered excellence, Shannon Health uses PeraHealth’s Rothman Index (RI) patient surveillance platform to support clinicians responsible for palliative care. Located in San Angelo, Texas, the system is the largest, locally based healthcare provider for the Concho Valley region of West Texas, geographically serving an expansive area covering approximately 10 percent of the state.

Linda Hitchcock, MD, FAAFP, CAQ, CMD, a Shannon Health palliative care physician who is also board certified in geriatrics, and her team routinely share RI Trend graphs with patients and their families. The graphs aid with communication by providing a simple view of the patient’s condition, resulting in a more comprehensive decision-making process.

“Being able to see RI graphs for multiple visits and a visual trajectory paints a comprehensive picture of health,” said Dr. Hitchcock. “We are looking at the RI with our readmissions and using it to help guide families and patients particularly related to better discharge planning and education.”

PeraHealth solutions provide support to palliative care teams in numerous ways – RI Trend surveils all patients, providing clinicians with accurate and real-time insights into each patient’s condition; the customized filter identifies patients that may be eligible for palliative care consults; the ability to show past visits provides a clear trajectory which helps to align care teams and to communicate more clearly to patients and their loved ones.

WEBINAR: “Reducing Hospitalizations for Palliative Care Patients”

DATE: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

TIME: 12-12:30 p.m. ET

SPEAKERS:

Linda Hitchcock, MD, FAAFP, CAQ, CMD, Shannon Health

Tiffany Nunez, APRN, FNP-BC, Shannon Health

REGISTRATION: Register

A PeraHealth partner since 2012, Shannon Health went live with the Google Cloud-based version of the Rothman Index solution in December 2021, which included full integration with its Epic EMR system. Shannon is also among the first innovative institutions to implement RI Triage, a streamlined approach to Emergency Department (ED) use, developed with support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support hospitals with ED care including care during COVID-19 surges.

About PeraHealth

PeraHealth empowers organizations to transform healthcare through the intelligent use of data. PeraHealth’s platform provides accurate, actionable insights at both the patient and population level. From community hospitals to world-class health systems, our FDA-cleared clinical decision support tools – including the gold-standard Rothman Index – are proven to help deliver better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.perahealth.com.

