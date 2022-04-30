Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Perenco shuts Gabon oil terminal after 300,000-barrel leak

04/30/2022 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Anglo-French oil company Perenco has shut its Cap Lopez oil terminal near Port Gentil in Gabon after a storage tank leaked more than 300,000 barrels of oil, it said in a statement.

The oil, which amounts to more than Gabon's daily crude output, leaked into retention tanks on Thursday and did not spill into the surrounding area, the company said.

The cause of the spill was not yet clear and Perenco has opened an investigation. Reuters was unable to reach the site on Saturday.

"A situation of force majeure has been declared, in order to secure the facilities and prevent any environmental damage," the statement said. No marine pollution has been detected yet, it said.

A spokesman said that it could take a few days to pump the oil back into the tanks.

Gabon, in Central Africa, produces about 200,000 barrels of oil a day. Output from its mature fields have declined in recent decades, down from around 370,000 barrels a day in 1997.

(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14aFrance gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron
RE
06:04aWhite House correspondents dinner returns, with Biden headlining
RE
06:02aIn Georgia, protests planned at salute to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
06:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:47aIndia has court backlog of 40 million cases, chief justice says
RE
05:44aUkraine says Russia pounding Donbas, failing to take targets
RE
05:43aDisney's corporate affairs head leaves three months after joining
RE
05:42aPerenco shuts Gabon oil terminal after 300,000-barrel leak
RE
05:39aIndia enforcement directorate says seizes 55.5 bln rupees from c…
RE
05:17aHSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3Westwood Budega™️ Receives State Permit and Prepares for O..
4Warren Buffett's Berkshire all-day meeting to kick off in Omaha
5China April factory activity contracts at steeper pace as lockdowns bit..

HOT NEWS