Perfect Corp. : Launches Interactive Clueless-Themed Experience to Celebrate Iconic 90s Movie in YouCam Apps

08/19/2021 | 09:08am EDT
YouCam Apps presents new Clueless-themed virtual beauty filters in celebration of the 90s cult classic comedy movie. 

Perfect Corp., the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider, today launched an interactive augmented reality (AR) experience in the photo editing app, YouCam Perfect, and the virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, in celebration of Clueless, the 90’s cult classic from Paramount Pictures Corporation. The promotion features exclusive Clueless-themed filters and beauty looks that fans can virtually try-on, including Cher's signature blonde hair, 90’s glam makeup, accessories and much more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005345/en/

Perfect Corp. launches interactive Clueless-themed experience to celebrate iconic 90s movie in YouCam Apps (Photo: Business Wire)

Perfect Corp. launches interactive Clueless-themed experience to celebrate iconic 90s movie in YouCam Apps (Photo: Business Wire)

The #1 Virtual Beauty App Allows Users to Try-On Clueless Looks

Film fans will be able to choose from various Clueless-themed AR filters in the YouCam Makeup app as well as an animated sticker pack in the YouCam Perfect app. The animated effects feature famous quotes from the film such as, ‘Ugh’ and ‘As If,’ as well as other familiar novelty items including a fluffy pink pen and Cher’s iconic yellow plaid outfit. Additionally, app users will have the opportunity to save animated videos from the app experience.

“We are excited to be working with Paramount Pictures Corporation to bring back nostalgia for the 90s through a fun and interactive app experience,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This Clueless-themed collaboration is a great way to highlight this iconic film by providing fans with engaging photo effects and AR-powered 90s beauty filters in YouCam Apps.”

The Clueless x YouCam Apps photo effects are now live in the free YouCam Perfect and YouCam Makeup apps to celebrate the 90s cult classic film from Paramount Pictures Corporation. Download YouCam Makeup free on the App Store and Google Play, and YouCam Perfect free on the App Store and Google Play, and share your Clueless-themed creations by tagging @YouCamApps.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

Clueless™ is a trademark of Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS