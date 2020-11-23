Log in
Perfect Corp. :'s YouCam Makeup Recognized in TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2020

11/23/2020
 Perfect Corp.’s “YouCam Makeup” platform receives Special Mention by TIME for its innovative beauty tech solutions re-shaping the modern day consumer shopping journey.

Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, received special mention on TIME's list of 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The award-winning YouCam Makeup app was recognized for outstanding innovation in beauty tech and how it’s augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are reshaping the way consumers and brands discover, experiment, and shop for beauty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006014/en/

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup recognized in TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup recognized in TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Every year, TIME highlights the game-changing inventions that are making the world better and smarter. Nominations are solicited from around the world and evaluated based on key factors including originality, creativity, effectiveness, ambition, and impact. YouCam Makeup was recognized by TIME as a leader in virtual beauty, with the use of advanced beauty technology to help consumers and brands virtually try-on and experiment with products digitally.

“We thank TIME for recognizing the impact that Perfect Corp.’s YouCam beauty technology has on the consumer experience,” shares Perfect Corp. CEO and founder, Alice Chang. “Innovation is at the heart of Perfect Corp. and we look forward to sharing continued game-changing innovations with brands, retailers, and consumers alike to re-imagine the beauty shopping experience to be safer, more convenient, and more fun.”

See Perfect Corp.’s official TIME special mention announcement here: https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2020/5911438/youcam-makeup-platform/

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.


