Perfect Pasta Inc. Recalls Frozen Meat and Poultry Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

12/19/2020 | 07:25pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2020 - Perfect Pasta Inc., an Addison, Ill. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of heat treated not shelf stable frozen meat and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The various packages of frozen meat and poultry products were produced between December 2018 and December 2020 and bear an establishment number 'Est. 19829/P-19829' inside the USDA mark of inspection.

All products subject to the recall can be found on the following [Recall Products List (PDF only)]. These items were distributed and sold nationwide.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS investigation determined the firm was reportioning and repackaging amenable products in a secondary location without the benefit of federal inspection. The repackaging facility does operate under the USDA Grant of Inspection for Est.19829/P-19829.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Quality Assurance Director, Connie DeMarco and Quality Assurance Manager, Paul Novak at (630) 543-8300.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
