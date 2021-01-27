Log in
Perfect Union : Announces Napa Expansion & Record 2020 Growth

01/27/2021 | 04:30pm EST
Cannabis Retailer to Provide Napa with Quality Products, Consumer Education, One-On-One Service & Impactful Community Partnerships

On Track to Become the Largest California Cannabis Retailer in 2021

Today, Perfect Union, the fastest-growing vertically-integrated cannabis retail operation in California, announced it had acquired an entity previously authorized to operate a licensed medical cannabis retail facility in the City of Napa. Perfect Union is known for quality products, unparalleled service, ongoing staff education and strong roots in the community.

“We’re proud to join the Napa community and deliver a world-class medical cannabis operation that prioritizes quality in everything we do while giving back to those we serve,” said David Spradlin, CEO of Perfect Union. “Perfect Union believes that informed guests are better able to maximize the plant’s benefits, so our highly trained staff are eager to provide Napa a level of one-on-one service they can trust and rely on.”

Perfect Union will submit design and construction documents to the City of Napa and concurrently submit a state retail license application to the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC). The new 1,000 square foot retail location will bring over a dozen jobs with above living wages and benefits, as well as the support and protection afforded to United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) workers. Perfect Union was one of the first dispensaries in the nation to partner with UFCW to ensure a living wage and health benefits to their hourly employees.

“Perfect Union continues to demonstrate national leadership in caring for their employees,” said Jacques Loveall, President of UFCW 8-Golden State and an International Union Vice President. “They were instrumental in helping UFCW create cannabis career pathways and worker safety standards that can serve as a replicable model for the industry. We look forward to our continued partnership and supporting their Napa workers with living wages and benefits.”

The company also has a long history of supporting community organizations that help the homeless, hospitals, veterans, LGBTQ+ community and pet adoption.

"Perfect Union's ability to affect positive change with public officials and community leaders is second to none in the cannabis industry," said Ryan Miller, founder of Operation EVAC (Educating Veterans About Cannabis). "Where others give lip service, Perfect Union walks the walk to create lasting partnerships and monetary investments - even dedicated staff volunteer days - to deliver tangible benefits in the communities they serve."

Today’s news builds on the tremendous growth Perfect Union experienced in 2020, which included five (for a total of eight) new California retail storefronts in Seaside, Riverbank, Morro Bay, Turlock and Weed. The company also hired key leadership positions, and is the first California dispensary operation to carry Northwest Concentrates. Perfect Union also launched an in-house brand, 530, with one of Northern California’s largest and most respected cannabis growers. The company expects strong continued growth in 2021.

“Last year marked rapid operational expansion and investor interest, which reflected our ability to implement a winning strategy of consistent net positive revenue, even from under-performing acquisitions,” said Spradlin. “Combined with our culture of excellence, loyal customers, passionate staff and seasoned advisors, Perfect Union is well positioned to become California’s largest cannabis retailer.”

Perfect Union also strengthened their commitment to customers and staff by being one of the first cannabis operators to install designated hand sanitizing stations inside dispensaries and controlled entry to allow for adequate social distancing. The company also led the industry in providing hazard bonus pay for employees during COVID-19 and in calling for vaccine prioritization of essential cannabis workers.

Learn more at Perfect-Union.com.

CERTAIN INFORMATION SET FORTH ABOVE CONTAINS “FORWARD- LOOKING INFORMATION” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS (COLLECTIVELY REFERRED TO HEREIN AS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS). EXCEPT FOR STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACT, INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN CONSTITUTES FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INCLUDES, BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO, THE (I) PROJECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF MWG; (II) THE EXPECTED DEVELOPMENT OF MWG’S BUSINESS, PROJECTS AND JOINT VENTURES; (III) EXECUTION OF MWG’S VISION AND GROWTH STRATEGY (IV) COMPLETION OF MWG PROJECTS THAT ARE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY, IN DEVELOPMENT OR OTHERWISE UNDER CONSIDERATION; AND (V) FUTURE LIQUIDITY, WORKING CAPITAL, AND CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS. ALTHOUGH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN ARE BASED UPON WHAT MWG’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES ARE REASONABLE ASSUMPTIONS, THESE STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE AND UNDUE RELIANCE SHOULD NOT BE PLACED ON THEM. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WILL PROVE TO BE ACCURATE, AS ACTUAL RESULTS AND FUTURE EVENTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE ANTICIPATED IN SUCH STATEMENTS. MWG UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IF CIRCUMSTANCES OR MANAGEMENT’S ESTIMATES OR OPINIONS SHOULD CHANGE EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS.


© Business Wire 2021
