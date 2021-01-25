Perfect Union : Hires California Cannabis Pioneers for Key Leadership Positions

Company on Track to Become State’s Biggest Cannabis Retailer in 2021

Today, Perfect Union, the fastest-growing vertically-integrated cannabis retail operation in California, announced the hiring of senior staff with renowned cannabis experience and expertise.

Greg Sutton, Chief Operating Officer (COO): Greg is responsible for overall cross-functional operations, including supply chain, in-house brands, new brand development, and cultivation and production operations, as well as developing and executing the company’s internal and external growth strategies. Greg previously served as the COO for Harborside Inc., and as chief financial officer (CFO) of Agris Farms, a pesticide-free cannabis cultivation in northern California. Greg previously practiced law as a partner of two major firms on the east coast.

Lisah Poore, Senior Vice President of Operations: Lisah is responsible for all retail operation and sales; staff and consumer education; community engagement; New Mexico operations and human resources. She brings over 25 years of retail experience, and she previously served as the chief retail officer (CRO) for Harborside Inc., a California-focused, vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise. Prior, Lisah served as vice president at Sephora, as well as senior retail roles with Estee Lauder/MAC and Starbucks.

Arturo Sanchez, Vice President of Legal Affairs: Arturo is responsible for general counsel on corporate matters, outside counsel coordination, litigation coordination and Mergers and Acquisitions. He is also the secretary to the Board of Directors and supervises the government affairs, licensing and compliance divisions of the company. He previously served as vice president of compliance at Terra Tech, a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. Prior, Arturo was the assistant city manager of Sacramento and deputy city manager of Long Beach where he oversaw public safety, homeless and cannabis-related initiatives. He also served as Oakland’s deputy city administrator, where he developed the first dispensary ordinance in the state of California (2004). Arturo also oversaw the city’s cannabis permitting process, including what is believed to be the first in the nation competitive scoring process to select dispensaries (2010).

“We’re proud to have these cannabis pioneers join the Perfect Union family,” said David Spradlin, CEO of Perfect Union. “Lisa, Arturo and Greg’s accomplishments, expertise and passion will help drive our mission to ensure quality in everything we do while giving back to those we serve, as well as further accelerate Perfect Union’s growth in becoming the preeminent cannabis retailer in California, the world’s largest legal market.”

Perfect Union is one of the nation’s premier cannabis dispensary operations known for quality products, unparalleled service, ongoing staff education and strong roots in the community. The company has a long history of hiring locally and paying living wages, as well as supporting community organizations that help the homeless, hospitals, veterans, LGBTQ+ community and pet adoption.

Perfect Union experienced tremendous growth in 2020, which included five (for a total of eight) new California retail storefronts (Seaside, Riverbank, Morro Bay, Turlock and Weed) with more announcements slated for Q1 and Q2. The company was one of the first dispensaries in the nation to partner with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) to ensure a fair living wage and health benefits to their hourly employees. Perfect Union also provided hazard bonus pay for employees during COVID-19 and called for vaccine prioritization of essential cannabis workers.

Learn more at Perfect-Union.com (@PerfectUnionStores).

