06/05/2021

Performance of the NBS RTGS system, clearing system, and interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments in April

In the course of 21 business days in April, a total of 19.9 million payments were processed in the NBS RTGS (16.5 million or 82.7%) and clearing systems (3.4 million or 17.3%). The average number of payments was 949,507 per day, of which 785,304 in RTGS and 164,203 in clearing.

The value of turnover in the RTGS system amounted to RSD 8,326.7 billion, while clearing turnover reached RSD 41.5 billion, or 0.5% of the total.

Daily turnover in the RTGS and clearing systems averaged RSD 396.5 billion and RSD 2.0 billion, respectively.

As there was no downtime during the 11,655 minutes of production, the availability of the NBS RTGS and clearing systems was 100.0%.

Total 3,550 payments worth EUR 55,563,905.6 were processed in the interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments (the latter having 20 participants). As there was no downtime, the availability of these systems in April was 100.0%.

