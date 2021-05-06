Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Performance of the NBS RTGS system, clearing system, and interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments in April

05/06/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

06/05/2021

Performance of the NBS RTGS system, clearing system, and interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments in April

In the course of 21 business days in April, a total of 19.9 million payments were processed in the NBS RTGS (16.5 million or 82.7%) and clearing systems (3.4 million or 17.3%). The average number of payments was 949,507 per day, of which 785,304 in RTGS and 164,203 in clearing.

The value of turnover in the RTGS system amounted to RSD 8,326.7 billion, while clearing turnover reached RSD 41.5 billion, or 0.5% of the total.

Daily turnover in the RTGS and clearing systems averaged RSD 396.5 billion and RSD 2.0 billion, respectively.

As there was no downtime during the 11,655 minutes of production, the availability of the NBS RTGS and clearing systems was 100.0%.

Total 3,550 payments worth EUR 55,563,905.6 were processed in the interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments (the latter having 20 participants). As there was no downtime, the availability of these systems in April was 100.0%.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pVERITEX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:20pAMPHASTAR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:20pPENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pEQUIFAX  : Kount, An Equifax Company, Announces New Dispute and Chargeback Management Solution, Integrating Major Card Brand Offerings in One Dashboard
PR
05:19pGovernment decided on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aviation – focus on renewable aviation fuels and carbon pricing
PU
05:19pSCENTRE  : 06 May 2021 First Quarter Update
PU
05:19pEU and FAO call for the transformation of agri-food systems
PU
05:19pNEW WORK  : Quarterly Report I/2021
PU
05:19pNBS IPS system in April
PU
05:19pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Allison Kimes Promoted to AVP/HR Operations Officer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
3Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600
4Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
5How will inflation impact recovery?

HOT NEWS