Performant Capital : Acquires Bolt On, Combines It With MyShopManager and Unotifi to Create Leading Software Platform to the Automobile Repair Industry

Performant Capital announced today that it has acquired a leading SaaS provider of automotive service workflow software tools, Bolt On Technology (“Bolt On”). Performant will integrate Bolt On with existing portfolio companies MyShopManager and Unotifi. The resulting SaaS platform is uniquely suited to increase revenue and profitability for auto repair services with its cloud-based solutions. The businesses will continue to market under their respective brands, and Bolt On founder and CEO Michael Risich will serve as CEO for the combined businesses.

Founded in 2008, Bolt On Technology provides a SaaS workflow automation tool for the independent auto service channel. Bolt On’s digital vehicle inspection and messaging products increase workflow transparency and communication for its automotive service center customers. Bolt On helps shop owners to increase efficiencies through the use of its workflow manager tool, driving higher utilization through increased repair orders by an average of 39%. For additional information about Bolt On Technology, visit www.boltontechnology.com.

Performant’s existing platform investment in MyShopManager and Unotifi created a SaaS marketing automation solution serving both the franchise and independent auto service center channels. MyShopManager provides a best-in-class marketing automation SaaS platform primarily for independent automobile repair shops seeking to increase customer acquisition and retention. Unotifi provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that increases marketing performance primarily for franchise dealer service departments but also for automotive service centers.

The combination of MyShopManager, Bolt On, and Unotifi creates a fast-growing and market-leading SaaS CRM, marketing automation, digital vehicle inspection and work flow platform. “With the addition of Bolt On, we now serve more than 7,500 customers across the franchise dealership and independent auto service center channels. With this scale and breadth of products, we are uniquely positioned to drive business outcomes for our customers. The automotive SaaS landscape is highly dynamic and Bolt On fits perfectly into our strategy to deploy software solutions that increase our clients’ revenue and maximize the value of every repair, all while integrating seamlessly into our clients’ existing DMS or shop management system – providing the best experience to our customers rather than seeking to replace the system of record,” said Mike Ciaglia, Partner at Performant Capital.

“The software systems are highly complementary, allowing us to quickly leverage Bolt On’s mobile-centric solutions in our cloud-based platform. Beyond the technology, both businesses have a proven track record of success with demonstrable, quantifiable impact to the business of our automotive clients,” added Jeff Dillon, Partner at Performant Capital.

Performant continues to look for best-in-class automotive SaaS platforms that would expand its geographic footprint and service capabilities. If you have an opportunity that might be an add-on acquisition candidate, please contact Mike Ciaglia (mciaglia@performantcapital.com) or Chris McLaughlin (cmclaughlin@performantcapital.com).

About Performant Capital

Performant Capital is a Chicago-based, lower middle market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-driven companies. Performant acquires businesses across SaaS, technology-enabled services, and data intelligence products and services. With over 50 years of collective investing and operating experience in these sectors, Performant’s principals seek opportunities where its depth of investing, operating expertise, and partner network can materially impact performance. More information on Performant Capital can be found at www.performantcapital.com.

