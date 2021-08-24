Perimeter 81 : Named as a 2021 Leader in Zero Trust Network Access

Zero Trust Network Access Report Q3 2021 says that “Perimeter 81’s ZTNA management is intuitive and modern” and that “its reference customers are among the most enthusiastic of those included in this evaluation.”

Perimeter 81, a leading innovator for Zero Trust Network Access and SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), announced today that the independent research firm, Forrester, cited the company as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Zero Trust Network Access Report, Q3 2021. Forrester gave Perimeter 81 the highest marks possible in the nonweb and legacy apps, client support, product vision, and planned enhancements criteria.

For the New Wave™ Zero Trust Network Access Report Q3 2021, Forrester examined the 15 most significant vendors in this category

Forrester found that “Perimeter 81’s ZTNA management is intuitive and modern. Its ability to handle nonweb applications like VoIP is a major differentiator in this field.” In addition, they noted that Perimeter 81 is “the best fit for smaller enterprises that need ZTNA as a service, quickly. [Its] self-service portal allows smaller organizations to sign up quickly and onboard dozens of applications in less than a month.”

In addition, Forrester noted that “Perimeter 81 reference customers are among the most enthusiastic of those included in this evaluation. They extol the vendor relationship, support, and dedication to improving the product quickly.”

“We are thrilled that Forrester has named Perimeter 81 a leader in Zero Trust Network Access,” says Amit Bareket, CEO and Co-Founder at Perimeter 81. “This recognition validates for us our strategic direction for enabling secure network access in the hybrid workplace. There is one company network called the Internet and employees need to access networking resources based on who they are and what they need to do—not where they are located.”

The Forrester New Wave™ report is Forrester’s evaluation of top products in an emerging technology market. In the report, Forrester assesses the core capabilities and strategies of these products and enables companies to make well-informed decisions without spending months conducting their own research.

“The downside of flexible, hybrid work is that it has increased the attack surface of every company,” says Sagi Gidali, CPO and Co-Founder of Perimeter 81. “The recent wave of data breaches and ransomware, from the Colonial Pipeline to the T-Mobile breach, has demonstrated that secure access is a must-have for businesses of all types and sizes. As a young, rapidly growing company, we are especially grateful for the industry recognition in The Forrester New Wave report and our customers’ high level of enthusiasm. We believe both are a testament to our determination to provide the highest levels of cybersecurity with a relentless commitment to our customers’ success.”

Perimeter 81 simplifies cybersecurity and secure network access for the hybrid workforce by transforming multiple outdated, complex, hardware-based network security technologies into a single, easy-to-use, cloud-based security platform, including Zero Trust Network Access, Firewall as a Service, VPN as a Service, Device Posture Security and more. The company’s offering is designed to be easy to buy, quick to implement, and simple to use on a day-to-day basis, both for IT professionals and non-technical users of networking resources.

Perimeter 81 improves network visibility and delivers seamless onboarding and full integration with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Splunk, and other major cloud providers. Since its founding in 2018, Perimeter 81 has been selected for numerous other awards, including Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, Gartner Cool Vendor recognition, the Red Herring Top 100, CRN Emerging Vendor, and more.

