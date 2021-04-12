Log in
Perishable Food and Beverage Coalition Announces Support for Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021

04/12/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Perishable Food and Beverage Coalition announced its support today for the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021 (S. 477/ H.R.  1346), introduced by Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Representatives Steven Horsford (D-NV) and Darin LaHood (R-IL). The bill provides much-needed support to America’s hospitality industry, a massive sector of the economy employing tens of millions of Americans, which has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 “The nation’s hospitality industry has been decimated by the pandemic. Business owners and hospitality industry employees have been some of the hardest hit by restaurant closures, event cancellations and restricted travel due to COVID-19. When the pandemic forced an abrupt halt last March, countless perishable food and beverage products were left stranded at restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, sports arenas and more. As shutdowns continued, small businesses suffered significant losses in spoiled inventory that could no longer be sold or repurposed for charity. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Kevin Cramer and Representatives Steven Horsford and Darin LaHood understand the devastating impact of the pandemic on hospitality sector businesses across America and are working to address the needs of these businesses by introducing the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021. This legislation will provide much-needed tax relief to small businesses nationwide that suffered massive losses as a result of this unparalleled spoilage of food and beverage products.”  

The Perishable Food and Beverage Coalition includes 20 national trade organizations, whose members represent a broad spectrum of businesses across the nation that operate in the food, beverage, grocery, entertainment, restaurant, vending and unattended retail industries.

The Perishable Food and Beverage Coalition sent letters to both House and Senate leadership supporting the legislation.

Members of the Perishable Food and Beverage Coalition include:

 

American Bakers Association

American Beverage

American Beverage Licensees

American Frozen Food Institute

American Gaming Association

American Hotel and Lodging Association

Beer Institute

Brewers Association

Consumer Brands Association

Corn Refiners Association

International Association of Venue Managers

International Foodservice Distributors Association

National Automatic Merchandising Association

National Beer Wholesalers Association

National Confectioners Association

National Fisheries Institute

National Grocers Association

National Potato Council

National Restaurant Association

United Fresh Produce Association

 

 

###


John Bodnovich
Perishable Food and Beverage Coalition
bodnovich@ablusa.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
