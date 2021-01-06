Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Perishable Goods Transportation Market Procurement Report | Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses From the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge

01/06/2021 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The New Perishable Goods Transportation market research report from SpendEdge indicates an incremental growth during the forecast period as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105006039/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the markets recover SpendEdge expects the Perishable Goods Transportation market size to grow by USD 5 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the Perishable Goods Transportation market. Download free report sample

Perishable Goods Transportation Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Perishable Goods Transportation research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

Insights Delivered into the Perishable Goods Transportation Market

This market intelligence report on Perishable Goods Transportation answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

The reports help buyers understand:

  • Global and regional spend potential for Perishable Goods Transportation for the period of 2020-2024
  • Risk management and sustainability strategies
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process

This Perishable Goods Transportation Market procurement research report offers coverage of:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The Perishable Goods Transportation market will register an incremental spend of about USD 5 billion during the forecast period.
  • The Perishable Goods Transportation market is segmented by Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
  • The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including CMA CGM SA, A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina, Hapag-Lloyd AG, AsstrA Associated Traffic AG.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:54aACTIA : de México is venturing into a new market far removed from its usual customers.
PU
02:52aAKER BIOMARINE : collaborates with University of Illinois Chicago
PU
02:50aCROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY : announces its first Webinar Panel Discussion for 2021 Exploring The Cyber Skills Shortage
PU
02:50aSOGECLAIR : Yearly Statement H2 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont
GL
02:49aEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
RE
02:47aProtest blocks $530 mln worth of copper from MMG's Peru mine -association
RE
02:46aChina's blue-chip index ends at 13-year high led by gains in banking, healthcare stocks
RE
02:46aQ-FREE : Conversion of convertible bonds
AQ
02:46aTIETOEVRY OYJ : Walk-and-talk meetings, block time in your calendar and find out when you are most efficient are some of Anna's tips to nail the remote office
PU
02:46aPerishable Goods Transportation Market Procurement Report | Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses From the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
4TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., : Chinese fund managers rush to capitalize on investors' green fever
5OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Global stocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Geor..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ