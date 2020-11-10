Log in
PerkinElmer Brings ChemDraw Software to the Cloud, Enhancing Search and Collaboration Workflows

11/10/2020 | 09:13am EST

ChemOffice+ Cloud application enables chemists to quickly search chemical structures and data while easily creating and sharing essential reports

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today launched its newest ChemDraw® application, ChemOffice®+ Cloud, to simplify, facilitate and accelerate chemistry communication workflows. The ChemDraw platform is the leading chemistry drawing tool trusted around the world by scientists in commercial, government and academic lab settings across a number of research areas including life sciences, enviromental and materials.

With the ChemOffice+ Cloud application, chemists can now move away from the labor-intensive and inefficient steps needed to access and report on chemical structure data with a new, intuitive cross-document search. These search capabilities enable users to organize data into collections for easy reference and communications around reporting, presenting, publishing and patent submissions.

Moreover, the ChemOffice+ Cloud offering rapidly taps into chemical drawings existing in disparate Microsoft® Office® documents on various systems and online without opening individual files. Chemists can then organize multiple molecules, reactions and drawings in a collection and create lists of chemical objects to be used in future reporting and studies. The ChemOffice+ Cloud application also provides integrated access to indexed and searchable chemical structures via Google Patents.

“Our ChemDraw software is the most trusted chemical communications tool globally and has been supporting scientists for more than three decades,” said Kevin Willoe, Vice President and General Manager, Informatics, PerkinElmer. “PerkinElmer’s new ChemOffice+ Cloud application takes the chemical communication workflow to the next level, efficiently turning chemical drawings into chemical knowledge. Our solutions help accelerate the rate of scientific data access and sharing so that chemists and researchers have more time to devote to insights and discoveries to help improve science and healthcare.”

For more information, please visit https://www.perkinelmer.com/product/chemoffice-plus-cloud-chemofficepc or contact informatics.chemdraw@perkinelmer.com.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group