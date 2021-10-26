PerkinElmer and International Society for Neonatal Screening Host Virtual Summit to Discuss Implementation of India's National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021

Participants included newborn screening experts, The World Bank and other reputable international development organizations

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, joined forces with the International Society for Neonatal Screening (ISNS) to host the India Rare Disease Summit 2021 on October 20, 2021 to bring attention to India’s National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021 and discuss other strategies for improving maternal and newborn health. The program brought together key policy and decision makers from international development organizations, The World Bank, reputable medical colleges and universities from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Philippines and other nations to discuss the implementation of India’s new policy.

Earlier this year, the Government of India announced the new national rare disease policy to address the various critical aspects in rare diseases management, including aims to screen and detect rare diseases at early stages, which in turn are intended to help in their prevention.

This virtual summit included presentations and a panel discussion that focused on newborn screening globally as well as the programs currently in effect in India and other regions. The discussions were centered around various facets of the policies for evidence-based knowledge, innovation in therapies, better access to real-world data, funding of research for development for new medicines and related topics.

Professor Jim Bonham, president of ISNS said, “Each year, around 40 million babies are screened for a range of diseases to ensure early detection, which enables more effective treatment and outcomes. With the advent of new technologies, these solutions are becoming more and more accessible to everyone. There is a renewed focus by the Indian government on rare diseases and the timing of the summit couldn’t have been better.”

India’s National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021 will establish and further strengthen tertiary health care facilities for the prevention and treatment of rare diseases. Shripad Joshi, president of PerkinElmer India and South Asia adds, “Accessibility and awareness in general have been the major challenges for newborn and maternal health. Having been at the forefront of this mission for decades as a Company, it was our privilege to be a part of this summit with ISNS and the global key stakeholders.”

ISNS and PerkinElmer aim to share the key recommendations from this conference with the Government of India and other key stakeholders for a seamless implementation of these policies. To listen to the sessions, please register here: https://ve.on24.com/vshow/PerkinElmer/registration/20240

About International Society for Neonatal Screening

The International Society for Neonatal Screening (ISNS) aims to advance screening for neonatal and infant sicknesses and disorders, worldwide. The ISNS has around 500 members in 80 different countries. Most members have a professional (para)medical background, but a few are involved in parents or patient’s advocacy groups.

The primary role of ISNS is to stimulate discussion through meetings and the exchange and dissemination of information, evidence and best practice guidance so that appropriate and high quality newborn screening programmes are able to provide life changing benefits for children around the world with serious conditions, such as phenylketonuria, congenital hypothyroidism, severe combined immunodeficiency, cystic fibrosis, hemoglobinopathies and many others.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 15,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the well-being and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

About PerkinElmer in India

PerkinElmer has worked with customers in India since 1981, spanning a wide range of market segments including Diagnostics, Life Sciences, Food and Applied Market. PerkinElmer established direct operations in India and the associate countries in 2004 and currently has more than 10,000 customers and over 550 employees with 9 regional offices, 2 warehouses and 3 Centre of Excellences within the country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005850/en/