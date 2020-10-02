Log in
Perlu : Launches “National Influencer Day,” Announces Influencer Insight & Impact Conference (i3CON)

10/02/2020 | 08:01am EDT

National day to celebrate global Influencer community to take place on October 6th, the tenth anniversary of the launch of Instagram

i3CON, to be held on National Influencer Day, will be a free virtual event covering the Influencer marketing landscape, featuring Influencers and industry experts

Perlu.com (Perlu), the professional community for brands and Influencers, today declared October 6th as “National Influencer Day” to celebrate the global Influencer community and showcase the unique and engaging work Influencers do for both brands and their devoted followers.

“Influencers have helped transform marketing from a function of brands communicating top down to consumers to more of a personalized peer-to-peer connection,” says Andres Echenique, CEO, Perlu. “That connection has played a vital role in helping brands stay engaged with consumers during lockdowns, so we wanted to establish a day to recognize the contribution Influencers have made and are continuing to make to marketing. The 10th anniversary of the launch of Instagram, a platform that has transformed Influencer marketing, provides the perfect opportunity to do so.”

In recognition of National Influencer Day, Perlu is hosting the inaugural Influencer Insight & Impact Conference (i3CON), a free, online mini-conference to help Influencers understand the new landscape for marketing and working with brands. 2020 has notably marked a new era of Influencer marketing: TikTok capturing millions, Instagram creating Reels and shoppable posts, and the pandemic putting pressure on brands, especially in the travel and retail space.

i3CON will take place from 11:00 a.m. EDT to 3:00 p.m. EDT with the lineup including:

Following the presentations and panel discussion, Influencers will take part in a “hackathon” in which they will break out into groups to collaborate and create the best possible Influencer marketing campaign concept for i3CON’s sponsor, UAE USA United. After the pitches have been reviewed by a panel of judges, the winning team will receive a $5,000 monetary prize.

“Influencers are no longer just a ‘channel’ to push messages through. They are creators, innovators, visionaries and community leaders representing the voice of the crowd. Finally, brands are beginning to understand the true extent of their impact and value, and the time has come for Influencers to be treated as true marketing partners,” continued Echenique. “This event is our way of keeping Influencers on top of disruptions and advances in the market and to present them with the latest insider perspectives to help propel their careers.”

For more information, or to register for this free event, please visit: www.nationalinfluencerday.com

About Perlu

Founded in 2017, Perlu.com is a professional community for both brands and Influencers, providing powerful tools that help its members connect, collaborate, and grow. Perlu is the only Influencer platform that serves as a professional home for Influencers and their career development. Nearly 30,000 Influencers actively use Perlu daily to curate networks of peer Influencers to team up with on a wide range of content and personal brand building opportunities.

As a result, the Perlu community of Influencers provides brands with the fastest, most effective means to find and engage with trusted, active influencers in every category. More than 100 brands, including Hulu, BMW, Baidu, Chobani and Mount Gay Rum, currently use Perlu to discover and foster relationships with qualified Influencers and their communities on diverse research, strategy, and Influencer marketing programs.


© Business Wire 2020
