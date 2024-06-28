June 27 (Reuters) - LandBridge, a landowner in the oil-rich Permian Basin in the United States, set the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) at $17 per share to raise around $246.5 million, it said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )
