PermitUsNow :'s President, Helen Callier, Receives HBJ's Women Who mean Business Award

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a construction industry award winning permit expediting firm serving commercial and residential clients across Texas and with a national presence, celebrates its President, Helen Callier, being honored with the Women Who Mean Business Award by the Houston Business Journal. The HBJ Women Who Mean Business Award is a coveted award given annually to businesswomen in Houston and the surrounding areas. This year's award luncheon is being held at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston, Texas by the Discovery Green Park.

Callier is thrilled to receive the prestigious HBJ WWMB Award this year as it reflects the essence of her leadership, love for entrepreneurship, and contributions to the city and state. While many small businesses struggled during the pandemic, Helen Callier remained sturdy and served as a stable support providing ideas, information on resources and tools to use. Here's what H-E-B, a long-time client says about Helen's leadership.

"Perhaps the best way to sum up my regard for Helen is that she is one of those suppliers that you love to work with. I'm happy to see her coming and look forward to our professional interactions. She's a woman executive in an industry where you don't see a lot of women, and her consistent excellence and professionalism makes her an exemplary ambassador for the engineering profession." James Harris, H-E-B Director of Diversity and Inclusion and Supplier Diversity

In addition, to leading PermitUsNow and Bradlink LLC, Callier serves as a State of Texas Commissioner with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. In this role, Callier impacts thousands of licensed professionals such as Electricians, Registered Accessibility Specialists, Barbers and Cosmetologists and many other programs. Callier also serves on the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber Advisory Board.

"She is truly a woman of her word who always delivers on anything she commits to. It is this kind of leadership and commitment, year in and year out, that led our chamber to recognize Helen with a Beacon Award in 2018. Similarly, we honored Helen with two Tri-County Black Chamber of Commerce Business Choice Awards in 2015, the 2015 Exemplary Leadership Award and the 2015 Business Achievement Award. To give you a sense of Helen's stature in the business community, she was selected for a 20-woman committee to participate in an SBA Congressional Roundtable for Women of Color Business Owners." Leondria Thompson, Founder, Chairwoman and President of Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce

About Permit Us Now

Founded in September 2016, PermitUsNow is the go-to one-stop building permitting firm that helps Architects, Contractors and Project Owners to save time and money plus start construction in a timely manner. PermitUsNow covers over 500 jurisdictions in Texas and has a national presence. PermitUsNow has offices in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas and Jacksonville, FL. PermitUsNow manages permitting from design phase to close out for commercial, institutional, and residential projects with a team of recognized experts. PermitUsNow was recognized by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association with the LUNA Award in 2020; by SubContractors USA in 2021 as Top Contractor of the Year and President – Helen Callier was recognized as HBJ's 2021 Women Who Mean Business.

PermitUsNow is a certified minority and woman-owned business. Clients of PermitUsNow include H-E-B, JOERIS, Burns and McDonnell, United Airlines, and Brake Check.

Learn more on PermitUsNow, LLC, visit http://www.permitusnow.com or follow @permitusnow, on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

