Permitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -finmin

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on
Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its
National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it
restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on
currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations.
The ministry said the permitted share of gold in the NWF
would also be doubled, to 40%. It said balances in the British
pound and Japanese yen had been reduced to zero.
Russia has been using its NWF, which stood at $186.5 billion
as of Dec. 1, to finance its widening budget deficit this year.
"The Russian finance ministry is continuing its consistent
reduction of the share of currencies of 'unfriendly' states in
the structure of the National Wealth Fund's assets," the
ministry said in a statement.