Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pernod Ricard: Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and Extraordinary Sessions) of 10 November 2021

10/20/2021 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Press Release – Paris, 20 October 2021

The Shareholders’ Meeting of Pernod Ricard’s (Paris:RI) shareholders will be held on Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 2 p.m. at Salle Pleyel, 252, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré - 75008 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°120 of 6 October 2021 and the notice of meeting in the BALO n°126 of 20 October 2021 and in Les Petites Affiches, a journal of legal notices.
These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Information and documents pertaining to the Shareholders’ Meeting are available in the Company’s website, www.pernod-ricard.com, Section – Investors - Regulatory Information – Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, documents that must be available for the shareholders for the purpose of general meetings will be available at Pernod Ricard’s registered office, 5 Cours Paul Ricard, 75008 Paris, from 26 October 2021, the fifteenth day prior to the Combined General Meeting.

Documents listed in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on Pernod Ricard’s website mentioned above as from today, the twenty-first day that precedes the Shareholders’ Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

  • any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, request these documents to be sent by the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary;
  • any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of Pernod Ricard or by sending a request by e-mail to the following address: agpr2021@pernod-ricard.com.

Shareholders’ agenda: FY22 half-year results – 10 February, 2022

About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €8,824 million in fiscal year 2020/21. The Group, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard’s portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term and sustainable growth for all its stakeholders, remaining true to its founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong sense of ethics. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité”.  Pernod Ricard 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap “Good Times from a Good Place” is integrated into all its activities from grain to glass, and Pernod Ricard is recognised as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant for its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:34aCORRECTION -- Tetra Trust Partners with Global Leader Ledger Enterprise Solutions To Secure Digital Assets for Institutional Clients
GL
11:33aValleyfield Terminates Supply Agreement With Jones Hamilton
GL
11:33aValleyfield Terminates Supply Agreement With Jones Hamilton
GL
11:31aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sales of seniors housing properties in North and South Carolina close
PU
11:31aNBG Analytical Reports
PU
11:31aHEIDELBERGCEMENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO CCS IN UK : HyNet North West project receives government funding
PU
11:31aNVIDIA : Lights! Camera! Insight! Four Scenes From the Marriage of Computer Vision and Edge Computing
PU
11:31aCGX ENERGY : Provides Operational Update and Notice of Virtual Presentation on Guyana-Suriname Basin, Offshore Corentyne Block and Kawa-1 Objectives
PU
11:31aBANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S P A : The Board of directors of Banca Finnat approves payment of a second dividend
PU
11:31aALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ : Acquisition of own shares 20.10.2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Falck Renewables S p A : Agreement for the acquisition of Falck SpA's s..
2Analyst recommendations: BHP Group, Cloudflare, Tesla, Microsoft, Targe..
3The latest from London: Mixed signals
4Novavax Statement on Initial Com-COV2 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results Pr..
5ASML N : reports 5.2 billion net sales and 1.7 billion net income in ..

HOT NEWS