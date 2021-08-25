Log in
Pernod Ricard: Favourable Court Decision Concerning USA Drawback

08/25/2021 | 02:23am EDT
Regulatory News:

Press release - Paris, 25 August 2021

On 23 August 2021, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rendered their decision in favour of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a result, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) can claim drawback upon eligible spirits exported from the USA1.

For Pernod Ricard, the impact of this decision for FY21 represents an additional profit before tax of US$163m, of which US$33m of Profit from Recurring Operations, equivalent to an additional c.1% of organic growth2.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation’s Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

1 Under US law, a company can claim drawback i.e. a refund of the duties or taxes that were paid on certain goods upon their importation when similar goods are exported
2 Not included in Company guidance communicated to market on 23 June 2021


© Business Wire 2021
