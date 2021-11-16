Pernod Ricard Unveils THE CHUAN Malt Whisky Distillery in Emeishan

With production underway since August 2021, the distillery is set to become a new world-class destination for whisky, arts and culture

Regulatory News:

Press Release – Paris, 16 November 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), one of the world’s leading whisky producers, officially unveils 叠川THE CHUAN Malt Whisky Distillery today in Emeishan. The announcement celebrates Pernod Ricard’s achievement as the first international spirits and wines group to establish a fully operational malt whisky distillery in China, cementing its pioneering position at the forefront of China’s whisky market.

With an investment of 1 billion RMB (150 million USD) over a decade, 叠川 THE CHUAN Malt Whisky Distillery reflects Pernod Ricard’s commitment to China with an ambition to bring new iconic products and experiences to its consumers and contribute to the sustainable growth of the economy and society.

Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia, emphasised, “Pernod Ricard has been privileged to play our part in China’s dynamic development for over 30 years. We consider it our mission to bring to life the most iconic malt whisky made in China with pride, leveraging the expertise we have as a market leader. Our master distiller, Yang Tao has been working with our heritage master distillers in Scotland to bring the most authentic whisky making know-how into China, while leveraging the pristine water source of Emei, renowned for its utmost quality. Today, we are marking a significant milestone on this journey and we look forward to sharing our vision and single malt whisky from 叠川 THE CHUAN Malt Whisky Distillery with whisky lovers around the world.”

From its architecture to its name, 叠川 THE CHUAN is deeply rooted in the Chinese philosophy of dichotomy in which two elements exist in opposition yet complement each other. The distillery’s name is a matrimony of two exquisite characters steeped in the local terroir and culture, with the “rich and layered” meaning of 叠 (the) and “river” in 川 (chuan) from Sichuan. Together, 叠川THE CHUAN celebrates the duality between the mountain and water, strength and softness of our whisky and the origin and outcome of our malt whisky distillery.

Pernod Ricard aims to establish 叠川 THE CHUAN Malt Whisky Distillery as a cultural icon for Sichuan and China that brings unparalleled sophistication and conviviality. Designed by award-winning Chinese architectural firm Neri&Hu, the distillery is built with a timeless architecture that strikes a harmonious balance with the landscape, a design that embodies the refined sense of artistry embedded in whisky-making and blending. The site will also be home to a permanent art programme starting with "Fractal Structure – Infinite Shan Shui", an installation by Zhan Wang, one of China's most celebrated contemporary artists. The sculpture is created from the distillery site’s natural elements to pay tribute to our terroir. With the visitor centre set to open in 2023, the distillery aims to draw two million tourists in its first decade, reinforcing Sichuan’s cultural influence and promoting the local economy.

Instilled with respect for past and future, the distillery upholds Pernod Ricard’s commitment to nurturing local terroir and circular making under its 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap. The distillery contributes to carbon neutrality by sourcing 100% renewable electricity, minimising the use of natural gas, and offsetting remaining emissions in a Sichuan biogas programme. 100% of wastewater on site will be processed and the distillery takes on a local preservation approach in using mostly recycled and local materials in its construction to reduce carbon footprint.

Guettat said: “From its refined products to design, 叠川THE CHUAN Malt Whisky Distillery will set new standards for single malt whisky and immersive experiences for both Sichuan and China. We look forward to bringing 叠川THE CHUAN and the spirit of conviviality from China to the world.”

A virtual tour of 叠川 THE CHUAN Malt Whisky Distillery can be taken by visiting http://app.infinitydigital.cn/view360.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €8,824 million in fiscal year FY21. The Group, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard’s portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term and sustainable growth for all its stakeholders, remaining true to its founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong sense of ethics. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité”. Pernod Ricard 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap “Good Times from a Good Place” is integrated into all its activities from grain to glass, and Pernod Ricard is recognised as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant for its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Pernod Ricard in China

In China, Pernod Ricard leads the way among all international spirits and wines groups with a strong distribution network across the country. Key brands such as Martell cognac, Chivas Regal and Royal Salute Scotch whiskies were introduced into the country over three decades ago. Since then, they have grown to become China’s leading portfolio of imported spirits, along with other brands that joined Pernod Ricard in the past two decades. Pernod Ricard maintains its strong commitment to contributing to China’s sustainable development. As a responsible industry leader, the company has developed since many years responsible drinking campaigns and programmes to inform consumers and employees about the importance of enjoying the products responsibly. In recognition of its positive contribution, Pernod Ricard has received a significant number of awards in China.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006429/en/