Persado : Announces the Expansion of Its Go-to-Market Efforts to the U.S. Federal Government

The company adds Mike Maiorana, a 30-year Verizon veteran, to head up its federal expansion efforts and bring its AI-powered messaging platform to the public sector

Persado, the leading AI platform that unlocks the value of the right words at every customer interaction, today announced that it is expanding its go-to-market efforts to include the public sector, starting with the U.S. federal government. To lead this strategic initiative, the company has hired a recognized leader in the space, Mike Maiorana, who with domain expertise in the public sector, has 30+ years of experience building relationships and delivering innovative solutions to help government agencies improve the outcomes of communications and citizen engagement initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005451/en/

Mike Maiorana joins Persado as Senior Vice President of Federal Strategy and Sales. Persado is an AI platform that unlocks a lever of value creation using the right choice of words for all customer interactions across the enterprise.

“The founding vision of Persado has always been to drive better societal outcomes by applying the power of AI and machine learning to an organization’s choice of words,” says Alex Vratskides, co-founder and CEO of Persado. “Now more than ever, the public sector needs to effectively connect with a wide variety of people on a broad variety of subjects. There’s been a great deal of interest in leveraging technology, including the Persado platform, to improve communications – and Mike is the right trusted leader to lead the charge.”

Mike Maiorana joins Persado as the Senior Vice President of Federal Strategy and Sales and brings significant experience in the public sector. Most recently, Mike served as Senior Vice President at Verizon Business Group, where he managed a multi-billion dollar business and led sales and customer success for all public sector customers across the U.S. Maiorana currently serves on the board of directors of the Government Business Executive Forum (GBEF), the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), and the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC).

“Persado has established an amazing commercial business across the financial, healthcare, insurance, and retail verticals by dramatically increasing customer engagement via their AI-powered content engine,” says Mike Maiorana. “There’s no question that government communications programs and contact centers will benefit from this ability to create more effective, personalized messages at scale, across all citizen engagement platforms. I’m pleased to join the visionary team at Persado and excited to work with federal agencies and industry partners to improve awareness, trust, and adoption of critical public programs.”

The U.S. federal government spends billions of dollars each year across marketing, communications, web, and contact service centers to engage the American people on a variety of programs that span a myriad of agencies and media platforms. Federal agencies are taking a data-driven approach to ensure the success of their efforts but have yet to apply data and AI to communications and messaging. Persado, the leader in AI-generated messaging, will allow government agencies to take the guesswork out of the content creation process to more effectively communicate with constituents and drive better results for the programs they are promoting, ultimately delivering better outcomes for the American people.

Persado plans to engage all government agencies that have mandates to communicate with and serve the American public. Persado will also look to work with the White House’s National AI Initiative Office, the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), and the GSA’s AI Center of Excellence to advance the effective use of AI in government. Persado’s technology is expected to bring significant impact to federal programs focused on creating awareness as well as driving recruitment, sales and customer loyalty, compliance, and customer experience. In fact, Persado’s platform can help agencies working to improve the overall digital experience for the American people in support of the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience (IDEA) Act.

“As the government is rolling out crucial campaigns, such as upcoming initiatives to create confidence in the COVID-19 vaccination program, relevant, personalized communications are no longer a “nice-to-have” – they are essential,” says Jason Heller, President of Persado. “By leveraging the depth of Persado’s unrivaled language knowledgebase, combined with our natural language generation engine, which outperforms unaided messaging 96% of the time, the government can not only apply more rigor to their communications efforts, they can help the American public gain more access to the programs that deliver value and better lives.”

About Persado

Persado is an AI platform that unlocks a lever of value creation using the right choice of words for all customer interactions across the enterprise. By unlocking the power of words, companies win every customer moment, experiencing dramatic new levels of brand engagement and revenue performance. Leading global brands, including Chase, Humana, Williams Sonoma, American Express, Vodafone, Dell, Microsoft, and Verizon rely on Persado to generate content in a dramatically new way to unlock the value of messaging and emotionally engage consumers, one by one, moment by moment, at scale.

The Persado platform uses sophisticated AI, data science, computational linguistics, and machine learning to generate the perfect message by leveraging the world’s most advanced language knowledgebase of more than one million tagged and scored words and phrases. Companies can gain full visibility with quantifiable results and data-driven insights to identify the trends and language that win every moment in the customer journey while ensuring the message always reinforces brand voice.

For more information about Persado visit www.persado.com, and follow Persado on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005451/en/