Persephone Brewing releases its most sustainable brew, the Pollinator Pilsner powered by TELUS Agriculture

08/04/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persephone, Canada’s only farm-based Certified B-Corp brewery, and TELUS Agriculture want British Columbians to toast with Canada’s most sustainable and traceable beer this summer, the Pollinator Pilsner. With an expressed commitment to sustainable brewing and supporting the agriculture industry, Persephone customers can now follow every stage of the Canadian-grown malt barley from the time seeds are sown in the field to the moment the ice-cold pilsner is poured into their glass.

“Sustainability is a core driver for us in everything we do and we know it’s important to our customers too, so we’re thrilled to be able to provide them with the ability to have more line of sight into the stages of production,” said Brian Smith CEO/Owner, Persephone Brewing Company. “Integrating TELUS Agriculture solutions into our processes has made for a seamless verification process that our customers can explore in detail with a QR code while they enjoy this crisp and refreshing Pilsner-style lager.”

To make the Pollinator Pilsner Persephone’s most sustainable beer to date, TELUS Agriculture worked with Persephone’s farming partners to integrate technology solutions like Decisive Farming, a precision agronomy and farm management tool, and Muddy Boots, a farm-to-food traceability and supply chain management solution.

“We worked with Persephone’s farming partners to apply technology and production cultivation strategies like precision insights from weather stations, satellite imaging, soil analysis, and traceability software,” said Remi Schmaltz Director Business Development North America, TELUS Agriculture. “This allows the farmers to get the most from their land with the least environmental impact while also ensuring that the barley used in the Pollinator Pilsner was sustainably produced from the planting of the seed, to harvesting, right through to the malting, brewing, and packaging process.”

Traceability is central to TELUS Agriculture’s goal of enabling a more economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable food value chain.

In addition to the traceable barley, the Pollinator Pilsner includes certified organic hops and, Persephone, as a certified bee friendly farm, locally sourced honey. The Pollinator Pilsner is a bright, crisp, and refreshing pilsner-style lager with a light note of bread crust from the small batch pilsner malt. The organic hops contribute aromas of green tea and juicy pear, and the local honey adds a subtle floral note. British Columbians can find the Pollinator Pilsner in select stores or at the Beer Farm in Gibsons. More information about this beer and partnership can be found at persephonebrewing.com.

About Persephone
Persephone is a social venture, committed to being socially and ecologically responsible. The brewery is located on 11 acres of agricultural land in the unceded territory of the Skwxwú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation). Independently owned and operated, Persephone is dedicated to a vision of making world-class beer, building healthy local food systems, and strengthening community. Just your humble local brewery, out to change the world. The Pollinator Pilsner is available at beer and liquor stores across western Canada and at the farm in Gibsons, BC.

For more information please visit persephonebrewing.com.

About TELUS Agriculture
TELUS Agriculture leverages technology and data to enable a better flow of information across the agriculture and food industry. We deliver better food outcomes for consumers, while enabling cross-industry collaboration, with solutions that drive efficiencies and profit for farmers and ranchers, agri-businesses, and agri-food, consumer goods and retail companies. TELUS Agriculture’s growing list of solutions includes farm management software, precision agronomy, traceability, supply chain and trade promotion management. TELUS Agriculture is backed by a team of over 1,200 experts across Canada, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Armenia, Germany, China, and Australia.

For more information please visit telus.com/agriculture, follow us @TELUS_Ag on Twitter and TELUS Agriculture on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Sacha Gudmundsson
TELUS Public Relations
647-472-8856
sacha.gudmundsson@telus.com 


