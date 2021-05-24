Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Personal Income Seen Down 14% -- Data Week Ahead Update

05/24/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Mar      +12.4%  (11)  +11.9% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         May       118.7  (30)   121.7 
          1000  New Home Sales              Apr       959K   (30)   1021K 
                  -- percent change         Apr      -6.1%         +20.7% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Svy            May       18.0   (7)    17 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 22    425K   (23)   444K 
          0830  Durable Goods               Apr      +0.9%   (30)  +1.0%* 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      1Q       +6.6%   (30)  +6.4%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    1Q       +4.1%   (12)  +4.1%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Apr      +1.0%   (16)  +1.9% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     May       28     (4)    31 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Apr      -14.0%  (32)  +21.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Apr      +0.5%   (32)  +4.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Apr      +0.6%   (28)  +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Apr      +2.9%   (15)  +1.8% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 May       68.0   (16)   72.1 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May       83.0   (23)   82.8*** 
                  (Final) 
*Revised Figure 
**1Q 1st Reading 
***May Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 1416ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:17pPersonal Income Seen Down 14% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:11pMexico's president lopez obrador says sale finalized for 100% of deer park refinery in houston to mexican state oil firm pemex
RE
02:05pCorn, soybeans sink after Midwest rains; wheat slumps
RE
01:18pChile's Codelco strikes deal with Microsoft to extend automation at its copper mines
RE
12:51pGeorgia Power Investing $75 Million in Racial Equity, Social Justice Efforts
DJ
12:40pShell Sells Deer Park Refinery JV Interest for $596 Million
DJ
12:29pOil prices extend gains, wti rises more than $2 to session high of $65.62/bbl
RE
12:16pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer discretionary, oil stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld rises
RE
12:01pOil prices jump on view Iranian oil will not cause glut
RE
11:59aASKED IF UK SANCTIONS ON BELARUS COULD INCLUDE OIL AND POTASH COMPANIES AND SOVEREIGN DEBT, RAAB SAYS : We won't take anything off the table
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies rebound from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 40% from high
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS