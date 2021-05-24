Personal Income Seen Down 14% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Mar +12.4% (11) +11.9%
20-City HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence May 118.7 (30) 121.7
1000 New Home Sales Apr 959K (30) 1021K
-- percent change Apr -6.1% +20.7%
1000 Richmond Fed Svy May 18.0 (7) 17
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 22 425K (23) 444K
0830 Durable Goods Apr +0.9% (30) +1.0%*
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q +6.6% (30) +6.4%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +4.1% (12) +4.1%**
1000 Pending Home Sales Apr +1.0% (16) +1.9%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May 28 (4) 31
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr -14.0% (32) +21.1%
0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.5% (32) +4.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.6% (28) +0.4%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +2.9% (15) +1.8%
0945 Chicago PMI May 68.0 (16) 72.1
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 83.0 (23) 82.8***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**1Q 1st Reading
***May Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-24-21 1416ET