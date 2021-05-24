Personal Income Seen Down 14% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Mar +12.4% (11) +11.9% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence May 118.7 (30) 121.7 1000 New Home Sales Apr 959K (30) 1021K -- percent change Apr -6.1% +20.7% 1000 Richmond Fed Svy May 18.0 (7) 17 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 22 425K (23) 444K 0830 Durable Goods Apr +0.9% (30) +1.0%* 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q +6.6% (30) +6.4%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +4.1% (12) +4.1%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Apr +1.0% (16) +1.9% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May 28 (4) 31 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr -14.0% (32) +21.1% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.5% (32) +4.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.6% (28) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +2.9% (15) +1.8% 0945 Chicago PMI May 68.0 (16) 72.1 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 83.0 (23) 82.8*** (Final) *Revised Figure **1Q 1st Reading ***May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

