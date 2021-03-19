Personal Income Seen Down 6.8% in February -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Existing Home Sales Feb 6.50M (14) 6.69M -- percent change Feb -2.8% +0.6% Tuesday 0830 Current Account Balance 4Q -$186.8B (4) -$178.5B 1000 New Home Sales Feb 879K (14) 923K -- percent change Feb -4.8% +4.3% 1000 Richmond Fed Svy Mar 16 (4) 14 Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Feb +0.6% (15) +3.4% 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Mar 59.8 (3) 58.6* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Mar N/A 59.8* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 20 735k (7) 770K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 4Q +4.1% (12) +4.1%** 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 4Q +2.1% (5) +2.1%** 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Mar 26 (4) 24 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Feb -6.8% (17) +10.0% 0830 Consumer Spending Feb -0.7% (13) +2.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Feb +0.1% (11) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Feb +1.5% (9) +1.5% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 83.6 (9) 83.0*** (Final) *End-Feb Reading **4Q 2nd Reading ***March Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-21 1417ET