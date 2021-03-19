Log in
Latest News
Personal Income Seen Down 6.8% in February -- Data Week Ahead

03/19/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  Existing Home Sales         Feb       6.50M  (14)  6.69M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -2.8%        +0.6% 
Tuesday   0830  Current Account Balance     4Q      -$186.8B (4) -$178.5B 
          1000  New Home Sales              Feb       879K   (14)  923K 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -4.8%        +4.3% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Svy            Mar       16     (4)   14 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods               Feb      +0.6%   (15) +3.4% 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Mar       59.8   (3)   58.6* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Mar       N/A          59.8* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 20    735k   (7)   770K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      4Q       +4.1%   (12) +4.1%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    4Q       +2.1%   (5)  +2.1%** 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Mar       26     (4)   24 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Feb      -6.8%   (17) +10.0% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Feb      -0.7%   (13) +2.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Feb      +0.1%   (11) +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Feb      +1.5%   (9)  +1.5% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Mar       83.6   (9)   83.0*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-Feb Reading 
**4Q 2nd Reading 
***March Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-21 1417ET

