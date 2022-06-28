Log in
Personal Income Seen Up 0.4% -- Data Week Ahead

06/28/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      1Q      -1.5%    (22)  -1.5%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    1Q      +8.1%    (10)  +8.1%* 
Thursday  0830  Personal Income             May     +0.4%    (25)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           May     +0.4%    (23)  +0.9% 
          0830  PCE Core Prices M/M         May     +0.4%    (23)  +0.3% 
          0830  PCE Core Prices Y/Y         May     +4.8%    (12)  +4.9% 
          0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 25   230K    (18)   229K 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jun      58.0    (12)   60.3 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI     Jun      52.0    (7)    52.4** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jun      54.3    (24)   56.1 
          1000  Construction Spending       May     +0.3%    (19)  +0.2% 
 
*1Q 2nd Reading 
**Jun Flash Reading 
 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1014ET

