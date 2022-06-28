Personal Income Seen Up 0.4% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 1Q -1.5% (22) -1.5%*
0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 1Q +8.1% (10) +8.1%*
Thursday 0830 Personal Income May +0.4% (25) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending May +0.4% (23) +0.9%
0830 PCE Core Prices M/M May +0.4% (23) +0.3%
0830 PCE Core Prices Y/Y May +4.8% (12) +4.9%
0830 Jobless Claims Jun 25 230K (18) 229K
0945 Chicago PMI Jun 58.0 (12) 60.3
Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Jun 52.0 (7) 52.4**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jun 54.3 (24) 56.1
1000 Construction Spending May +0.3% (19) +0.2%
*1Q 2nd Reading
**Jun Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
