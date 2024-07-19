The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday    1000  Existing Home Sales           Jun        3.95M  (12)  4.11M 
                  -- percent change                      -3.9%        -0.7% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Jul        N/A         -10 
Wednesday 0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Jul        51.4   (4)   51.6* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jul        55.0   (3)   55.3* 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Jun        644K   (12)  619K 
                  -- percent change                      +4.0%        -11.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 20     237K   (6)   243K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)         2Q        +1.9%   (12) +1.4%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)       2Q        +2.6%   (4)  +3.1%** 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders           Jun       +0.6%   (12) +0.1% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Jul        N/A         -8 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Jun       +0.4%   (13) +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Jun       +0.3%   (11) +0.2% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 Jun       +0.1%   (9)  +0.0% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 Jun       +2.5%   (8)  +2.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Jun       +0.1%   (10) +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Jun       +2.5%   (8)  +2.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jul        66.0   (7)   66.0*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-June Reading 
**1Q 3rd Reading 
***July Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
