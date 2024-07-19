The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jun 3.95M (12) 4.11M -- percent change -3.9% -0.7% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A -10 Wednesday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Jul 51.4 (4) 51.6* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jul 55.0 (3) 55.3* 1000 New Home Sales Jun 644K (12) 619K -- percent change +4.0% -11.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 20 237K (6) 243K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +1.9% (12) +1.4%** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +2.6% (4) +3.1%** 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +0.6% (12) +0.1% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A -8 Friday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.4% (13) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.3% (11) +0.2% 0830 PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.1% (9) +0.0% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +2.5% (8) +2.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.1% (10) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +2.5% (8) +2.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 66.0 (7) 66.0*** (Final) *End-June Reading **1Q 3rd Reading ***July Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-19-24 1412ET