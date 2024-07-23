The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Jul 51.5 (10) 51.6* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jul 55.0 (9) 55.3* 1000 New Home Sales Jun 640K (25) 619K -- percent change +3.4% -11.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 20 235K (18) 243K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +2.1% (26) +1.4%** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +2.6% (8) +3.1%** 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +0.3% (24) +0.1% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul -6 (3) -8 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.4% (26) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.3% (24) +0.2% 0830 PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.1% (19) +0.0% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +2.5% (15) +2.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.2% (23) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +2.6% (17) +2.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 66.0 (19) 66.0*** (Final) *End-June Reading **1Q 3rd Reading ***July Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-24 1014ET