The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday    1000  Existing Home Sales           Jun        3.95M  (25)  4.11M 
                  -- percent change                      -3.9%        -0.7% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Jul       -8      (3)  -10 
Wednesday 0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Jul        51.5   (10)  51.6* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jul        55.0   (9)   55.3* 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Jun        640K   (25)  619K 
                  -- percent change                      +3.4%        -11.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 20     235K   (18)  243K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)         2Q        +2.1%   (26) +1.4%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)       2Q        +2.6%   (8)  +3.1%** 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders           Jun       +0.3%   (24) +0.1% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Jul       -6      (3)  -8 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Jun       +0.4%   (26) +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Jun       +0.3%   (24) +0.2% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 Jun       +0.1%   (19) +0.0% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 Jun       +2.5%   (15) +2.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Jun       +0.2%   (23) +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Jun       +2.6%   (17) +2.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jul        66.0   (19)  66.0*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-June Reading 
**1Q 3rd Reading 
***July Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
