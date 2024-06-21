The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A -19.4 Tuesday 0900 S&P Case-Shiller Apr N/A +7.4% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 0 1000 Consumer Confidence Jun 100.0 (8) 102.0 Wednesday 1000 New Home Sales May 650K (8) 634K -- percent change May +2.5% -4.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 22 240K (3) 238K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 1Q +1.3% (7) +1.3%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 1Q +3.0% (3) +3.0%* 0830 Durable Goods Orders May -0.6% (8) +0.6%** 1000 Pending Home Sales May +1.0% (3) -7.7% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A -2 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income May +0.4% (9) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending May +0.3% (8) +0.2% 0830 PCE Prices M/M May +0.0% (5) +0.3% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y May +2.6% (3) +2.7% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M May +0.1% (6) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y May +2.6% (4) +2.8% 0945 Chicago PMI Jun 40.0 (3) 35.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 65.9 (4) 65.6*** (Final) *1Q 2nd Reading **Revised Reading ***June Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

