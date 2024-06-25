The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 1000 New Home Sales May 640K (21) 634K -- percent change May +0.9% -4.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 22 235K (16) 238K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 1Q +1.4% (20) +1.3%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 1Q +3.0% (7) +3.0%* 0830 Durable Goods Orders May -1.0% (18) +0.6%** 1000 Pending Home Sales May -0.4% (13) -7.7% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun -4 (3) -2 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income May +0.4% (23) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending May +0.3% (20) +0.2% 0830 PCE Prices M/M May +0.0% (17) +0.3% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y May +2.6% (11) +2.7% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M May +0.1% (16) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y May +2.6% (11) +2.8% 0945 Chicago PMI Jun 40.0 (11) 35.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 66.0 (15) 65.6*** (Final) *1Q 2nd Reading **Revised Reading ***June Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
